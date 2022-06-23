Police in the United Kingdom have arrested Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka over alleged human trafficking and organ harvesting.

The development was announced on Thursday morning shortly after the couple were arrested, they will be arraigned at Uxbridge before a magistrate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

UK authorities said the couple brought in a child with the purpose of harvesting organs. The child has now been protected by the government.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting” the authorities said.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now underway we will not be providing further details.”