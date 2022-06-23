Ondo State commander of Amotekun, a state security outfit, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye, has said the suspected killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state have been arrested.

Adeleye disclosed this in Akure the state capital, that the vehicle and of some weapons used by the suspected killers have been recovered by the security outfit.

According to him, “we have arrested a number of those who perpetrated evil at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

“We have also recovered the vehicle they used last after the deadly operation. We have also recovered some of their weapons. They came on motorcycles and hijacked a Golf vehicle.

”We have successfully recovered the vehicle and will soon arrest all the killers.”