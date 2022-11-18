UK approves $100m to support women entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Adebayo Obajemu

The United Kingdom (UK) has launched $100million direct funding for women owned enterprises in the country. The fund is aimed at women empowerment.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing also said the UK has supported 1.4 million additional girls educationally in the North-Eastern part of the country.

According to Laing, “The UK has three areas focusing on Gender. The three Es which included, educating girls, empowering women and ending violence against women and girls. The UK has worked on education for decades now particularly in the north-east Nigeria where we have supported 1.4 million additional girls going to school.

“On the empowerment side, we recently launched a hundred million dollars programme through the First Bank of Nigeria which will direct funding specifically to women owned enterprises.

“We are also digitising Humanitarian services and cash transfers so that women can receive money directly into their bank account which gives them more empowerment.”