By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In a bid to further bring dividends of democracy to the doorstep in Ife East state constituency, member of Osun state House of Assembly, representing the constituency, Hon Olajide Martins Adeyeye says he is set to rehabilitate tuberculosis and general laboratory center located in Modakeke.

According to him, the project is to be financed by Acheiver Group, which he is the national convener.

Adeyeye who applauded the Achievers Group for its support said, its stride will in no small way add to his score card in bringing dividends of democracy to the doorstep of his constituents.

He averred that developmental projects will always be in his front burner as he canvasses for continuity in 2023 election