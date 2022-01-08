The Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has summoned an “emergency security meeting” with stakeholders following the killing traders by bandits in Eha-Amufu community, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state on Thursday.

Steve Oruruo, media aide to the governor who disclosed this in a statement, said the meeting will take place on Saturday at the Enugu government house.

Those expected at the meeting are the chairman of the Isi-Uzo LG council, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers of autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu, presidents-general of autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu, youth leaders, clerics, and heads of vigilante groups in the area.

The bandits had unleashed attack on the community killing at least two people, while several properties were razed

The Enugu police command which confirmed the incident on Friday in a statement by Daniel Ndukwe, its spokesperson, said information gathered during an assessment tour of the community revealed that the traders were attacked at Orie market in Ogbete-Mgbuji village on Thursday.

“The tour enabled the Commissioner and the Security Chiefs to jointly assess, strategise and put in place immediate measures to avert further occurrence of the incidence and other heinous criminal acts, allegedly perpetrated by miscreants suspected to have intruded the area from border communities in Benue State,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by the assailants, who are alleged to have intruded and attacked traders at Orie Market in Ogbete-Mgbuji village on 06/01/2022 and also previously perpetrated acts of kidnapping and murder in other parts of Eha-Amufu community, revealed the murder of two unidentified persons, setting ablaze of a mini bus, motorcycles, shops and the destruction of goods at the market.

“To this end, the Commissioner, while describing the casualties and damages caused by the assailants as callous and unwarranted, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Operatives to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area, launch a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate and remotes causes of the incidents, and manhunt of the assailants.

“He assured the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to contain the situation, while urging members of the community to remain law-abiding and support the Police and other Security Operatives deployed to the area.”

Also present during the visit to the area were Christopher Ataki, commander of the 82 division, garrison command of the Nigerian Army; Habu Daluwa, state director of the Department of State Services (DSS); Jacob Abonyi, chairman of Isi-Uzo council area; Chukwuma Ede, president-general of Mgbuji development union, as well as leaders and vigilante groups in the area.