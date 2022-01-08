Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Ayodeji Gbeleyi as board chairman of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), the apex mortgage finance institution in the country which regulates the activities of primary mortgage loan originators.

The appointment was announced on Friday in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN),” the statement said.

“A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.

“He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.”

Gbeleyi was a former commissioner for finance in Lagos during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola.