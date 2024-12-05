UBA Foundation Customers Fulfilment Centre fetes customers, staff

The United Bank of Africa (UBA), through its philanthropic arm, UBA Foundation, has once again reenacted the beauty of its annual social responsibility by treating customers and staff to quality entertainment.

The fete was attended by UBA staff members and customers who were treated to Christmas carols by the UBA Customer Fulfilment Centre’s choir. This was followed by a guided tour around the UBA Foundation gardens on the Lagos Marina and fireworks.

UBA has annually lived up to its social responsibility billing. The UBA Foundation has been very strong and active in its sustainable development initiative to its host communities, and this December in its drive to deepen its corporate social responsibility, the Foundation will be feeding tens of thousands of people across Africa during this festive season.

Over the years, UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, has shown quality commitment and dedication to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, the Environment, Economic Empowerment and other Special projects.