The Flamingos of Nigeria have beaten Chile to book a place in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

ThNigerian e girls achieved the feat after securing a vital 2-1 victory over Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Bankole Olowookere-led team needed just a draw from the game after their 4-0 victory over New Zealand had put them in a comfortable position in Group B.

Flamingos proved competent to exploit the Chilean defence that let in 6 goals against Germany in their second group game.