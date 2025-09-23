U.S. reiterates visa ban threat against corrupt Nigerian officials

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

The United States has restated that Nigerian government officials found guilty of corruption risk being barred from entering the country, as part of Washington’s broader push for accountability and good governance.

In a statement posted Monday on its official X handle, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria stressed that corruption would not go unpunished, regardless of rank or political status.

“Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. visas,” the Mission said.

The U.S. has in the past imposed visa restrictions on Nigerian politicians accused of undermining elections and democratic processes. Officials say such measures remain a vital tool in promoting transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law in partner nations.

On July 29, the U.S. Embassy referenced an investigative report by The Africa Report which alleged that several Nigerian governors were spending billions of naira building or renovating government houses despite worsening economic hardship.

Citing transparency advocates, the Embassy warned that such spending reflected poor fiscal priorities, widened inequality, and eroded public trust.

