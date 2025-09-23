DSS quizzes Malami over attack on convoy in Kebbi

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday interrogated former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the attack on his convoy in Kebbi State earlier this month.

Malami, who honoured the invitation at the DSS Command in Birnin Kebbi, confirmed that the questioning was conducted “in a professional and transparent manner.”

The incident occurred on September 1, 2025, shortly after Malami returned from a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief Imam of Dr Bello Haliru Jumu’ah Mosque. His convoy was reportedly ambushed by suspected political thugs, leaving about 10 vehicles vandalised and several of his supporters injured.

The former minister described the assault as politically motivated, alleging that “opposition high-profile political elements” were behind it. Although the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any involvement, Malami petitioned security agencies, including the police and the DSS, to investigate.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page Monday night, Malami said:

“I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to support investigation into the attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025. I was treated with dignity and respect, and I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure their investigation is concluded successfully.”