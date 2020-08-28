Two persons lost their lives on Friday when a helicopter crashed into a building on Salvation Road, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the pilot was conveying two passengers to a destination in the state when the tragedy struck around 12.17 pm.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two people died, adding that one person had been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and immediately activated the emergency response plan.

“The helicopter was carrying three people, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while the other two were killed on impact and their bodies have been deposited in a mortuary. We are on top of challenges, especially crowd control. The operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”