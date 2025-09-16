Troops reportedly arrest IPOB commander Gentle de Yahoo, rescue kidnap victims across four states

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in Imo State and rescued 11 kidnap victims in Adamawa, Katsina and Kogi states, military authorities confirmed.

Reports said operatives of 34 Artillery Brigade, working with sister services and other security agencies, apprehended the wanted IPOB/ESN kingpin, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, also known as Gentle de Yahoo, during a raid on his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The operation led to the recovery of an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag. Troops also uncovered a workshop where stolen vehicles were dismantled for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

In parallel operations, troops rescued five kidnapped persons in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, reuniting them with their families. Another five victims were freed in Kukasheka Ward, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, while two more were rescued in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Elsewhere in Benue State, troops neutralised a violent extremist and recovered a mobile phone and assorted charms.

The Army further confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in separate operations across Benue, Kogi and Kaduna states for offences ranging from armed robbery and gunrunning to violent extremism. In Plateau State, troops recovered 40 rustled cattle and handed them back to their rightful owners.