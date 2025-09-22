Gentle Yahoo brings memories of tales of robbery woes in Imo

It was yet another round of dashed expectations as Imo people and residents grapple with the failed arrest of the most wanted criminal in the state, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly known as Gentle Yahoo.

Gentle Yahoo who identified himself as a commander at the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the militia arm of IPOB, has claimed he was drafted both in the Orlu and Okigwe zones of Imo State to fight insecurity particularly against kidnappers and Fulani herdsmen by some high ranking persons in government.

He stated in a video that went viral that after effectively carrying out the assignment given to him, those who contracted him now label him a gunman.

However, recent videos credited to Gentle Yahoo showed where he personally executed three of his aides whom he alleged performed duty in excess by taking arms to where they ought to.

That execution video and other videos really set up Gentle Yahoo against constituted security authorities who must have drawn a battleline against him.

While that was being discussed, a pathetic image of former Imo State House of Assembly member, who represented Okigwe State Constituency, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, who was abducted, was posted in the public space.

Ogbu was said to have been very busy on the burial arrangements of his mother when his abductors took him hostage.

There were two versions of the tale on how he was kidnapped. It was was first said that Ogbu was abducted while he was in Onuimo LGA of Imo State, returning from an appointment, still concerning on the funeral rites of his late mother.

The second account has it that it was actually Ogbu who went to see the ESN operatives in order to secure their backup and support for the said burial.

As the video of Ogbu was made public, the entire Imo masses pleaded on his behalf to be released. He was eventually let off the hooks.

The next was what sounded like a drama. News filtered through that Gentle Yahoo had been arrested even as about five of his members were killed by the security operatives that raided their hideout at Ihube, in Okigwe.

Jubilation and celebration followed the “announcement” that Gentle Yahoo was arrested. As the people were still jubilating over the purported arrest of the alleged criminal, it was discovered that it never was.

Questions were asked as to what happened to the video of the arrest of the wanted person. Was he arrested? Was he assassinated? Why didn’t the video or pictures of his arrest or assassination not in the public domain?

Ultimately, it came to be revealed that the death news of Gentle Yahoo was just ruse.

That was not the first time such a hoax would be experienced. Some years ago, there was a notorious criminal called Vampire. Vampire committed all manner of crimes in Imo when he unleashed terror in the state. More than thrice, there were jubilations that Vampire had been killed. It turned out to be rumours.

The question now is, how did Gentle Yahoo escape? What is happening to the terrible security situation in Imo, particularly in the Okigwe region?

As it is, all are not sleeping with their two eyes closed as they fear that Gentle Yahoo and his group may resurface any moment.