VIDEO: Fire guts UBA office at Afriland Towers in Lagos, traps occupants

6 hours ago

Panic gripped Marina, Lagos Island, on Monday after fire broke out at Afriland Towers, a high-rise commercial complex housing a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and other businesses.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke pouring from the six-storey building as residents and workers scrambled for safety. In one clip, some individuals were seen attempting to leap from upper floors, while others were rescued with ladders by passersby and nearby residents.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide.

“A fire outbreak is currently being battled at a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island. The call was received at 13:38 hours, and fire crews from Ebute Elefun Fire Station and Sari Iganmu Fire Station responded,” the agency said.

According to the service, preliminary investigations showed that the fire started in the inverter room located in the basement of the tower before spreading through several floors, filling the structure with smoke.

Emergency officials continued rescue operations as crowds gathered outside the busy commercial hub. As of press time, the extent of casualties and damage had yet to be ascertained.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

