Amid peace talks in Katsina, bandits abduct 55 in Zamfara

Armed bandits have abducted at least 55 people in separate attacks across Zamfara State, barely days after community leaders in neighbouring Katsina entered into a peace accord with armed groups.

On Monday, gunmen stormed a mosque in Gidan Turbe village, Tsafe Local Government Area, and seized 43 worshippers during early morning prayers. Witnesses said the attackers surrounded the mosque around 5:30 a.m., waiting until prayers ended before herding worshippers outside and marching them toward Gahori Mountain, a notorious hideout for bandits.

Residents reported that the attackers parked their motorcycles far from the village to avoid detection. “Shortly after the prayers, the bandits gathered all the worshippers and took them away. They moved them towards Gahori Mountain,” said Habibu Dogo, a resident of Gidan Turbe.

The heavily forested Gahori Mountain, which stretches from Zamfara into parts of Kebbi and down to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, is known to host several armed groups, including those led by notorious bandit commanders such as Bello Turji, Ado Aliero, Dogo Gide, Dan Isuhu and Black.

A day earlier, on Sunday, 12 people were also abducted at Godai village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area. Locals said both incidents have heightened fear across communities in Tsafe and its environs, which have endured a surge in attacks in recent weeks.

“From Kucheri to Tsafe, a distance of about 10 kilometres, has become a death trap due to persistent banditry,” said Auwal Isa, a Tsafe resident. “Hardly a day passes without a community or two being attacked. Even villages that had agreements with the bandits are no longer spared.”

Community leaders allege the latest attacks were orchestrated by fighters loyal to Adamu Aliero and linked them to Zamfara’s refusal to negotiate peace terms. “Whenever they reach a peace deal in one state, they shift attacks to neighbouring areas,” one leader said. “After the latest accord in Katsina on Saturday, I knew Zamfara would be next.”

Security analysts argue that until North-Western states adopt a joint approach, piecemeal peace deals will only shift the problem across borders rather than resolve it.