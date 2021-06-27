By Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye

It gladen my heart to join million of your admirers in celebrating with a woman of substance, a queen of Ijesa land, mother of politics and an astute politician, Erelu Olusola Agbeja Obada as she clock 70 today.

You are a mother of all mother , a woman of inestimable value, woman with large and good heart, your words of encouragement and leadership styles In politics is second to none.

To say you’re a jewel is an understatement, to say you’re wonderfully made isn’t enough to describe an embodiment of love, care, dedication, commitment and passion, not just for your children but to all humanity.

I drawn from your wealth of knowledge while in office as deputy governor of the state as I servered as the chairman for Ede North then, you are a rare gem and mother to all.

History has also adjudged and attested to the unparalleled level of dedication and loyalty with which you served under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Erelu of our time, as , you’re stepping into the senior citizen’s club, I on behalf of my family and entire people of Ila Orangun congratulate you on this new milestone of yours, I sincerely thank God for your life and fervently pray that, you will have a course to be joyful throughout your sourjourn in life, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA, WISHING YOU LONG LIFE AND PROSPERITY

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye,

Former chairman, Ede North Local Government