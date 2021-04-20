The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal, today, struck out a case filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, challenging the re-election of Rotimi Akeredolu as the state governor.

Following the re-election of Akeredolu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, Jegede filed a case at the tribunal challenging his victory.

However, delivering his judgment on Tuesday, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, dismissed the case of the PDP candidate for lacking in merit.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction,” he ruled.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu, following the verdict, addressed journalist in Akure, the state capital, expressing his delight.