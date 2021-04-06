Adebayo Obajemu

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc in its Audited Financial Statement of the year ended 31 December 2020 announced that a final dividend of 1 kobo per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and shareholders’ approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The Group reported a turnover of N75.27 billion, down by 1.41% from N76.35 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax grew by 2.35% year on year to N3.79 billion from the profit after tax of N3.71 billion reported the previous year.

With the shares outstanding of 40,647,990,293, the earnings per share of the Group which is obtained by dividing profit after tax by share outstanding is calculated as 9 kobo, same as the previous year.

At the share price of N0.82, the P.E ratio of Transcorp Plc stands at 8.79X with earnings yield of