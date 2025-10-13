Connect with us

Tragedy in Limpopo: 42 dead, dozens injured as bus plunges off mountain pass
Published

3 hours ago

on

Tragedy in Limpopo: 42 dead, dozens injured as bus plunges off mountain pass

A passenger bus carrying mostly Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals crashed in South Africa’s Limpopo Province on Sunday night, leaving at least 42 people dead and 49 others injured, authorities confirmed.

The horrific accident occurred along a mountainous section of the N1 highway when the bus reportedly veered off the road and tumbled down a steep embankment.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport, the dead included seven children, 18 women and 17 men, while rescue workers battled through the night to evacuate survivors from the wreckage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed grief over the tragedy, describing it as a “national and regional calamity” that has affected South Africa and its neighbouring countries, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“This terrible accident has claimed the lives of brothers and sisters from our neighbouring nations. We mourn together and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” Ramaphosa said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but authorities have launched a full-scale investigation.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy is expected to visit the crash site and meet survivors receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

The bus, which was travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, reportedly lost control while navigating a treacherous mountain pass. Officials have not confirmed how many passengers were on board or whether the vehicle was overloaded.

