Presidency: Edun recovering, no plan to replace him
Presidency: Edun recovering, no plan to replace him

Published

1 hour ago

on

Presidency: Edun recovering, no plan to replace him

The Presidency has debunked reports suggesting that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, suffered a stroke or had been flown abroad for medical treatment, confirming instead that he is recuperating in his Abuja residence.

Presidency sources told The PUNCH on Sunday that although the minister is currently indisposed, his condition is being managed by Nigerian doctors and does not warrant any talk of replacement.

“Yes, he’s unwell, but it’s not a stroke,” a senior official said. “As I’m speaking to you, he’s in his house in Abuja and has not been flown abroad. Of course, he may seek medical attention outside the country if doctors advise, but for now, he’s at home.”

Another official, who corroborated the information, said Edun remains under close medical observation. “He’s being attended to by Nigerian doctors. If it becomes necessary for him to travel for treatment, he will do so, but as things stand, he is still at home. There are no plans to replace him,” the source stressed.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, echoed the same position, noting that Edun’s condition is not critical.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria, recuperating, and very much around,” Onanuga stated.

The Presidency’s clarification followed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu was considering replacing Edun after news of his illness emerged late last week.

Earlier, the Presidency had announced that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, would lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Finance Minister.

The meetings are scheduled to begin today, Monday, October 13.

Appointed on August 28, 2023, Wale Edun has been a key figure in President Tinubu’s economic reform team, spearheading policies to stabilise the naira, tackle inflation, and attract foreign investment.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

