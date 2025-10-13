Nigeria Mourns as Renowned Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies at 80

Nigeria’s Christian community has been thrown into mourning following the death of world-renowned evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed away at the age of 80.

Multiple ministry sources confirmed his passing in Lagos on Monday through posts on X (formerly Twitter), including one by Monye Morris. His death marks the end of a remarkable era for one of Africa’s most respected preachers and revivalists.

Rev. Ukpai, an Abia State-born cleric, was known for his powerful healing crusades, fiery sermons, and unwavering dedication to spreading the gospel of Christ. For decades, he held evangelistic outreaches that brought hope, healing, and salvation to millions in Nigeria and around the world.

Rising to national prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, Ukpai became a household name for his dynamic preaching style and deep spiritual insight. He also played a pivotal role as one of the founding fathers of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which helped galvanize Pentecostal movements across the nation.

Until his passing, Dr. Ukpai remained a revered voice in the Christian faith, known for his humility, compassion, and tireless commitment to evangelism and nation-building.

As of the time of this report, his family and ministry have yet to issue an official statement regarding his death.