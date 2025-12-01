Connect with us

Business

TotalEnergies Sells Offshore Nigeria Stake to Chevron, Keeps 40% Operatorship
Advertisement

Business

OPEC Rolls Over Nigeria’s 1.5 Million BPD Oil Output for 2026, Emphasises Market Stability

Business

At the launch of Kolawole Adepoju Dream Foundation, Founder expresses commitment to plight of the needy

Business

Dangote Refinery to Supply 1.5 Billion Litres of Petrol Monthly

Business

Controversy trails FIRS' appointment of Xpress Payment as revenue collector over fear of another Alpha Beta

Business

Global investors scramble for Nigerian fintech start-ups

Business

Nigeria targets $1bn annual revenue from power export 

Business

Fidelity Bank, FMDQ, UBA, CSCS for CAMCAN 2025 workshop with focus on ISA Reforms, Nigeria’s Investment Climate

Business

Nigeria’s current account balance rose 85% to $5.28bn in Q2, bolstering external buffers - Cardoso

Business

Dangote Group signs technical partners for fertiliser expansion in Nigeria, Ethiopia

Business

TotalEnergies Sells Offshore Nigeria Stake to Chevron, Keeps 40% Operatorship

Published

31 minutes ago

on

TotalEnergies Sells Offshore Nigeria Stake to Chevron, Keeps 40% Operatorship

French oil major TotalEnergies has agreed to sell a 40-per-cent stake in its Nigerian offshore exploration licences to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of US oil giant Chevron, the company announced on Monday.

The deal covers two offshore blocks in the West Delta basin, spanning 2,000 square kilometres, and remains subject to regulatory approval. TotalEnergies will continue to operate the licences and retain a 40-per-cent stake, while its consortium partner, South Atlantic Petroleum, holds 20 per cent.

“This joint venture strengthens TotalEnergies’ global offshore collaboration with Chevron,” the company said, citing its recent participation in US offshore exploration leases as part of broader strategic cooperation.

Nicola Mavilla, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice-President for Exploration, added that the partnership “aims to de-risk and develop new opportunities in Nigeria, in line with the country’s objectives.”

The transaction underscores a trend of collaboration among international oil companies to enhance exploration and development efficiency in West Africa’s offshore oil sector.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (413) Alex Otti (621) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1016) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (112) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (317) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement