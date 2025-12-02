Top 10 Performing Stocks in November 2025

The Nigerian stock market in the month of November 2025 closed on a bearish note, shedding 6.88%. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation closed the month of November at 143,520.53 points and N91.286 trillion respectively. Year to date, the market has returned 39.44%.

The current bear has pushed the prices of several stocks down, creating new entry opportunities for discerning investors.

To a large extent, price performance of equities in the month of November is rather low as only few among gainers that emerged for the month significantly grew their share prices. As a matter fact, none of the volume drivers emerged as gainers for the month of November.

TOP 10 GAINERS

NCR NIGERIA PLC (+241.56%)

NCR Nigeria Plc in the month of November 2025 grew its share price by 241.56% to N54.65 from N16.

The stock actually grew from a year low of N4.27 to its current 52 weeks high of N54.65.

The Company in Q3 2025 achieved significant growth in its topline and bottom-line figures. Revenue grew by 13.92% to N1.498 billion from N1.315 billion reported the previous year. Profit after tax of N237.976 million was achieved against the loss after tax of N2.65 billion reported the previous year.

With shares outstanding of 108 million units, the shares of NCR Nigeria Plc are just in the hands of a few shareholders.

NCR Nigeria Plc is a technology company that provides solutions like ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and self-service kiosks to businesses, enabling them to interact with customers.

IKEJA HOTEL PLC (+60.90%)

The share price of Ikeja Hotel Plc in November grew by 60.90% to N30.25 from the share price of N18.80.

Currently at its 52 weeks high of N30.25, the share price of Ikeja Hotel actually grew from a year low of N7.45 to its current price.

The Group significantly grew its topline and bottom-line figures in Q3 2025. Revenue of N18.516 billion was reported for the 9 months period, up by 46.97% from N12.599 billion reported the previous year. Profit after tax in Q3 2025 soared by 142.31% to N4.851 billion from N2.002 billion reported in Q3 2024.

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC (+37.29%)

The share price of Eunisell Interlinked Plc grew by 37.29% in the month of November. From the opening price of N59, it closed the month at N81.

In the past 52 weeks, the price of Eunisell has touched a high of N86.50 from a low of N9.8. It is trading close to its 52 weeks high N86.50 with uptrend potential of 6.36%.

The Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2025 shows significant growth in the Company’s revenue and profit, year on year. Revenue grew by 95% to N1.41 billion from N722.53 million reported the previous year. Profit after tax grew by 90% to N190.48 million from N100.07 million post tax profit reported the previous year.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC (+19.05%)

University Press Plc grew its share price by 19.05% in November from N5.04 to the current price of N6.

In the past one year, the share price of university press has touched a high of N7.43 from a low of N3.10.

It is trading 19.25% away from its 52 weeks high of N7.43. This implies that a position in University Press has an uptrend potential of about 19.3%.

The Company reported revenue of N2.76 billion for the 6 months ended 30 September, 2025, up by 8.82% from N2.54 billion revenue reported the previous year. Profit after tax for the period under review was N537.029 million, down by 21.4%.

UACN PLC (+18.65%)

The share price of UACN Plc grew by 18.65% in November to N78.90 from N66.50.

In the past 52 weeks, the price of UACN has touched a high of N106.8 from a low of N22.

It is trading 26.12% away from its 52 weeks high of N106.8. A position in UACN as an uptrend potential of about 26%.

The Company in Q3 2025 grew its revenue by 19.82% to N159.578 billion from N133.18 billion revenue reported the previous year. Profit after tax of N5.383 billion was achieved in Q3 2025, down by 60.62% from N13.667 billion profit reported the previous year.

ETRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC (+13.78%)

Etranzact International Plc grew its share price by 13.78% in November 2025, closing the month at N14.45 from the opening price of N12.70.

The share price of Etranzact in the past one year has touched a high of N18 from a low of N4.8.

Relative to the its current share price of N14.45, Etranzact is trading 19.72% away from its 52 weeks high of N18. A position in Etranzact has an uptrend potential of about 19.7%.

The Company reported 20.114 billion revenue in Q3 2025, down by 8.26% from N21.924 billion revenue reported the previous year. Profit after tax of N2.407 billion was reported for the 9 months period, up by 12.45% from

ELLAH LAKES PLC (6.95%)

The share price of Ellah Lakes in November grew by 6.95% to close at N13.85 from the opening price of N12.95 at the beginning of the month.

In the past one year, the price of Ellah Lakes has touched a high of N19.42 from a low of N2.85.

At the current share price of N13.85, Ellah Lakes is trading 28.68% away from its 52 weeks high of N19.42. A position in Ellah Lakes has an uptrend potential of 19%.

LEGEND INTERNET PLC (+6.46%)

The share price of Legend Internet Plc in November grew by 6.46% to N5.60 from N5.26.

In the past 52 weeks, the share price of Legend Internet Plc touched a high of N10 from a low of N4.3.

It is trading 44% away from its 52 weeks high of N10. A position in Legend Internet has an uptrend potential of 44%.

The Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 31 July 2025, shows year on year growth in revenue and post-tax profit. Revenue grew by 5% to N1.191 billion from N1.138 billion reported the previous year. Profit after tax grew by 23% to N142.457 million from N115.886 million profit reported the previous year.

ASO SAVINGS AND LOANS PLC (+3.88%)

The share price of Aso Savings and Loans in November grew by 3.88% to N1.07 from N1.03.

In the past 52 weeks, the price of the equity has touched a high of N1.13 from a low of N0.55.

It is trading close to its 52 weeks high of N1.13 with uptrend potential of about 5.3%.

JAIZ BANK (+3.33%)

The share price of Jaiz Bank in November grew by 3.33% to N4.65 from the opening price of N4.50.

In the past one year, the share price of Jaiz Bank has touched a high of N5.50 from a low of N3.80.

At the current share price of N4.65, Jaiz Bank is trading 15.45% away from its 52 weeks high of N5.50. A position in Jaiz Bank has an uptrend potential of about 15.5%.