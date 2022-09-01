TotalEnergies gives free medical outreach to OML58 communities

Adebayo Obajemu

In furtherance of its corporate social responsibility, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited has begun a massive free health programme for host communities of OML58 in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The program, a collaboration between TotalEnergies EP and NNPC JV 2022 Mass Free Health Outreach and driven by Marnifield Allied Services, has witnessed a record turnout of patients with varied health conditions at Erema General Hospital.

The facilitating medical team, Marnifield Allied Services, said the program has seen a large turnout of patients from Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and other neighboring states.

Speaking, TotalEnergies’ Manager, Capacity Development, Mr Jacob Ologe, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, saying that the major reason for the programme this year was to alleviate the suffering of the host communities.

“The treatment is going on and the statistics is quite impressive, we projected that we would attend to about three thousand five hundred. I’m overwhelmed with the big turnout; this is one of the activities the people are yearning for, and we are happy that we were able to carry out the programme despite all odds.

“Another thing we would like to thank you on is the fact that you all came out to participate in this year medical outreach it clearly shows that we are all at peaceful accords and I am happy to see that.

*Some residents of the community waiting patiently for treatment at the Erema General Hospital.

On its own, the Leader of the facilitating health team and Director, Medical Services, Marnifield, Dr. Akubuike Okara, stated that said the 2022 edition has seen a positive synergy from the Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria to provide mass tuberculosis screening of the participants with those found positive to be enrolled for free treatment.

“We envisage huge positive impact of this year’s programme on the health and economy of the beneficiaries and their families especially those who will benefit from the reading glass dispensing, surgery, healthcare counselling and referral.

“In the past two and half days, the NNPC/TEPNG Mass Free Health has attended to 1,063 persons, 98 of whom have been identified for surgery while 42 have already been operated on. Over 310 patients had eye screening for reading glasses and 99 given medications for various eye conditions. By end of this mission, over 3,500 persons would have been treated.”

“The attendance of this programme is widespread with people coming from Imo state, Abia, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and most LGAs of Rivers State. It is projected that by the end of this mission, over 3,500 persons would have been treated by the medical team.”