Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the Vatican, describing it as an extension of what he called the insult of the Muslim-Muslim ticket to Nigeria’s Christian population.

President Tinubu attended the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome last week, following an invitation from the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The event marked a rare diplomatic outing with global religious significance.

However, in an interview on Arise Television, Lawal dismissed the visit as politically motivated and orchestrated through lobbying to burnish Tinubu’s image. He suggested the trip was no great feat and might have involved backchannel arrangements.

“Going to see the Pope is not a major achievement,” Lawal said. “It’s about who you know and what you can lobby for. It doesn’t mean anything significant. If Tinubu had a Christian vice president, he probably wouldn’t have made that trip. His presence there reinforces the insensitivity of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

He insisted that a Muslim president leading a delegation of prominent Nigerian Christians to meet the Pope only deepened the alienation felt by many Christians since the 2023 elections.

“PDP Has an Incurable Virus”

Lawal also weighed in on ongoing efforts to form a grand opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general election. He ruled out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a potential partner, saying the party was riddled with internal crises and incapable of reform.

“In all the meetings I’ve attended on the coalition, nobody has seriously considered using the PDP as a platform,” Lawal said. “The PDP has an incurable virus. No antibiotic can cure what is wrong with that party. We don’t want to enter a house we cannot renovate.”

He disclosed that the coalition’s technical committee was currently deliberating whether to register a new party or adopt an existing one, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said to be playing an active role in the opposition movement.

Advertisement

PDP Responds: Lawal’s Opinion Is Irrelevant

In a swift response, the PDP dismissed Lawal’s comments as politically bitter and irrelevant. The party, through a statement by its Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi, speaking for Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, said it neither needed nor sought Lawal’s validation.

“Mr. Lawal is entitled to his opinion, but we make it categorically clear that the PDP does not beg for his support,” the statement read. “We are Nigeria’s most experienced and resilient political party, capable of withstanding any storm.”

The PDP further questioned Lawal’s political relevance, suggesting his legacy in public office was marred more by controversy than performance.

“He is remembered more for scandal than for service. Far from being an asset, his political record positions him as a liability to any serious political project,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its readiness for 2027, the PDP said it remains open to constructive coalitions grounded in shared democratic values—not personality-driven alliances.

“The PDP is focused on rebuilding and repositioning itself to rescue Nigeria. We are committed to restoring hope and reclaiming leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the party declared.