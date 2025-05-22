Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on Christians to rise to the moral and social challenges confronting the nation and to dedicate themselves to the service of God, the state, and humanity.

The governor made the appeal during a Thanksgiving Service marking the closing of the 3rd Session of the 14th Synod of the Diocese of Remo, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Isara Remo. The theme of the Synod was “Baptism: The Outward Physical Sign of the Inward Spiritual Rebirth.”

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, Governor Abiodun emphasized that no sacrifice could surpass the one made by Jesus Christ on the cross, which exemplifies true servanthood and selfless love.

He commended the Diocese for its commitment to spiritual renewal, communal growth, and moral fortitude, especially at a time when the nation is in dire need of moral guidance and strong ethical values.

“The theme of this Synod is particularly timely,” the governor stated. “We live in a world increasingly challenged by moral decline, social disintegration, and spiritual indifference. The message of baptism reminds us of the enduring power of transformation through Christ.”

He added that the message of the Synod resonates even with those in public service, encouraging government officials to view governance not as a pursuit of power but as a calling to serve with justice, compassion, and integrity.

Delivering the sermon, the Bishop of Lagos Mainland, Rt. Rev. Johnson Akinpelu, noted that God created man for fellowship, but sin broke that bond, making the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ necessary to restore it. He explained that Christian baptism symbolizes that restoration, signifying believers’ victory over sin, Satan, and death.

Also speaking, the Bishop of Remo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Olusina Fape, commended Governor Abiodun’s administration for its strides in infrastructure and for elevating Ogun State’s profile nationally. He offered prayers for the congregation, the state, and the nation.

In his remarks, the Baba Ijo of the host church, Prince Leke Adesoye, expressed gratitude for the successful hosting of this year’s Synod, attributing it to divine grace. He also praised the leadership of the Diocese for their vision and dedication.