2027: CUPP slams Tinubu’s endorsement, says APC govs in panic mode over public discontent

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, describing the move as a panicked reaction to growing national discontent and a disregard for Nigeria’s democratic ethos.

In a strongly worded statement released Thursday night, CUPP’s National Secretary, Peter Ameh, criticised the APC governors for what he called a “premature and undemocratic endorsement,” which he claimed reveals fear within the ruling party about their diminishing popularity.

The endorsement was formalised during the APC National Progressive Summit held earlier this week in Abuja, where Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, moved a motion backing Tinubu’s re-election. The motion was swiftly seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, and reportedly received unanimous support from APC governors and key party leaders present.

However, CUPP believes the timing—barely two years into Tinubu’s first term—suggests desperation, not confidence.

“This endorsement sends a troubling message to Nigerians,” Ameh stated. “It shows that the APC is not interested in internal party democracy or in gauging the mood of the nation. Instead, they are more concerned with entrenching power, despite glaring economic hardship and growing public anger over poor governance.”

According to CUPP, many Nigerians are still reeling from the harsh impact of the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, devaluation of the naira, and skyrocketing inflation—all of which have plunged millions deeper into poverty.

“The decision to push Tinubu forward as a sole candidate only two years into a troubled presidency, amid widespread dissatisfaction, underscores how far removed the APC has become from the realities faced by everyday Nigerians,” the coalition said.

CUPP also warned that the endorsement may erode public trust in the electoral process ahead of 2027, especially if the APC is seen as trying to bypass democratic norms and suppress internal dissent.

“It is deeply troubling that the APC is prioritising political self-preservation over national healing and reform. Nigerians are watching, and they will not allow a repeat of the manipulations that marred the 2023 elections,” the statement continued.

Reaffirming its commitment to electoral integrity, CUPP pledged to mobilise a broad-based coalition of pro-democracy forces, civil society organisations, and opposition parties to ensure free and fair elections in 2027.

“We will resist any attempt to rig or subvert the people’s will. The APC should prepare for an open contest, not stage-managed endorsements,” Ameh warned.

CUPP concluded by urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, politically active, and to use the ballot box in 2027 as a tool for change.

“The next election will be a defining moment in our democratic journey, and Nigerians must be ready to protect it with their votes and their voices,” the coalition said.