Tinubu’s defence minister Badaru resigns on health grounds as security crises deepen
Published

5 seconds ago

on

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has stepped down from office, citing deteriorating health, in a move that marks a sudden shake-up in the nation’s security leadership.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the resignation on Monday, revealing that President Bola Tinubu has formally accepted Badaru’s decision.

In his letter to the President, Badaru explained that persistent health challenges had made it increasingly difficult for him to continue in the demanding role, prompting his decision to quit.

President Tinubu, in response, expressed gratitude for the minister’s service, commending his efforts and wishing him a swift recovery.

Badaru’s resignation comes at a critical moment, with the country facing escalating insecurity across multiple fronts, from insurgency in the North-East to banditry and violent attacks in other regions, underscoring the high stakes surrounding leadership at the Defence Ministry.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

