Northern Leaders Demand State Policing as Only Way to Tackle Growing Insecurity

Published

9 minutes ago

on

Northern Leaders Demand State Policing as Only Way to Tackle Growing Insecurity

Northern leaders, including governors and traditional rulers, have stressed that Nigeria’s centralized policing model can no longer meet the security demands of a nation with over 200 million people and vast ungoverned areas. They called for the urgent implementation of state policing reforms as a critical tool to address rising insecurity across the region.

The leaders made the declaration during a key meeting in Kaduna State on Monday, hosted by Governor Uba Sani and chaired by Northern Governors’ Forum chairman, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State. The meeting focused on tackling multifaceted security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings, farmer-herder conflicts, and disruptions to economic activities.

Governor Sani said the gathering underscored the region’s commitment to a unified approach in confronting escalating security and socioeconomic challenges. “Nigeria’s centralized policing model can no longer meet the demands of a nation with over two hundred million people. With fewer than 400,000 police officers nationwide, many rural communities are left without meaningful protection,” he said.

Governor Yahaya emphasized that the threats affect all citizens, regardless of religion, and lauded President Bola Tinubu’s decisive security measures. He warned against divisive narratives that undermine national cohesion, noting that insecurity is worsened by underdevelopment, illiteracy, poverty, climate change, and poor resource management.

“To restore northern Nigeria to stability and prosperity, leaders must unite, invest in human capital, infrastructure, and economic opportunities, and prioritize the welfare of millions of Almajiri and out-of-school children,” Yahaya said. He reaffirmed support for swift state policing reforms, urging federal and state legislators to expedite constitutional amendments to enable implementation.

The Sultan of Sokoto, chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, called on governors to heed constructive criticism and strengthen governance through regular engagement with traditional leaders. He stressed that ignoring citizen feedback could hamper efforts to address insecurity, poverty, and economic hardship.

Governors in attendance included those from Kaduna, Gombe, Niger, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Bauchi, alongside deputy governors representing other states. Key traditional rulers, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, were also present.

The meeting highlighted a growing consensus that local solutions, led by regional cooperation and supported by state policing, are essential to restoring peace and development in northern Nigeria.

Obinna Ezugwu.

