Published

3 hours ago

on

Ex-Defence Chief Christopher Musa tipped to replace  Badaru Abubakar as Nigeria's defence minister 

Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned Monday night as Nigeria’s Defence Minister, is about to be replaced by former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, knowledgeable  sources told  Business Hallmark.

Recall that Musa met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday evening. This was his first public meeting with the President since Tinubu he was removed by Tinubu  on October 24, 2025.

Sources told  this medium that during the meeting, President Tinubu informed Musa that he would “succeed Badaru as Defence Minister”.

In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Monday.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.”

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation came amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

