BREAKING: Tinubu nominates Ex-CDS Gen Chris Musa as Nigeria’s Defence Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence, following the resignation of Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Business Hallmark had reported that Musa was tipped to succeed Badaru as Defence Minister.

The nomination was conveyed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a formal letter, with the President expressing confidence in Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, on Tuesday.

General Musa, 58, is a retired Chief of Defence Staff, having served in the role from 2023 to October 2025. A decorated officer, he received the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012, recognizing his exceptional service and leadership in the Nigerian Army.

Born in Sokoto in 1967, Musa completed his early education in his home state before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria, graduating in 1986. He enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1991, commissioning as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation.

Musa’s career spans over three decades, during which he has held multiple key operational and strategic roles. His appointments include General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer of 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Department of Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative/Member of the Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

In 2019, he took on critical responsibilities as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations at the Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region. By 2021, Musa became Theatre Commander for Operation Hadin Kai and subsequently Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff.

Observers note that Musa’s appointment comes at a sensitive time for Nigeria’s security landscape, as the country continues to face challenges from insurgency, banditry, and other armed threats. Analysts have welcomed his nomination, citing his extensive experience in managing complex military operations and improving defence institutional capacity.

Onanuga confirmed that Tinubu had accepted Badaru’s resignation and formally nominated Musa as his replacement. The nomination is now before the Senate for confirmation.

General Musa’s return to the Defence Ministry is being viewed as a strategic move to leverage his operational expertise and leadership acumen to tackle Nigeria’s growing security challenges. His supporters believe that his deep understanding of the military and prior experience in joint regional operations will enhance Nigeria’s national security and defence readiness.