JUST IN: Tinubu may face punishment for comment against Buhari - Adamu

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party may punish Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and presidential hopeful over his comment “against” President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu had while addressing party delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Thursday, argued that Buhari would not have become president in 2015 without his support.

According to the former governor, after three election loses, Buhari wept and said he would not contest again, but he went to Kaduna and asked Buhari to run again and that he would win because he and others were on his side.

The comment has continued to generate reactions.

Briefing newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, Adamu said, “We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President.”

Adamu also said no presidential aspirant had been disqualified from contesting at the party’s presidential primary slated for Monday.

More later…