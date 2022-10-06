Tinubu to arrive Abuja ahead of ‘crucial meeting’ on Friday - Report

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is expected to arrive in the country on or before tomorrow, Friday.

Tinubu has been away from the country for the last few days.

A source close to the presidential candidate said Tinubu has been busy tidying up his manifesto, TheCable reported.

The former Lagos governor is expected to be in attendance at a “crucial meeting” in Abuja on Friday.

“He is returning before the weekend,” the source told Cable.

“He has been resting and busy as well, holding crucial meetings, receiving strategic briefings and reading up materials and finalising work on the manifesto. He’s been very engaged.”