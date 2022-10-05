Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed outrage over alleged attacks on its members across the country during the Independence day anniversary rally.

It would be recalled that some groups loyal to the LP, were attacked during peaceful protests in Lagos and some parts of the country.

The Deputy National Secretary of the party, Kennedy Ahanotu in a statement said it received with uttermost dismay the reports of Obidient and patriotic Nigerians who were attacked due to their involvement in the peaceful rallies across the country particularly in Lagos State.

The LP stalwart said “Of significant mention are the attack on the @FlagBoy and his cameraman who allegedly came close to being lynched.”

He called on the security operatives in areas where its members were attacked to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Attack on any Nigerian is an attack on all of us and an attack on democracy, and we strongly condemn such barbaric methods of intimidating and harassing our teaming supporters.” the Party added

The Labour Party said it strongly condemns such violent attacks and urged security authorities to fish out perpetrators of such undemocratic acts who it sent ,were sent on causing mayhem and plunging the nation into anarchy.

“Additionally, the party is conducting discreet investigations into the incidents and will appreciate useful information from the general public,” said the party.

The Labour Party explained that its position remained that campaigns should be issue-based and that it’s Nigerians’ constitutional right and campaign for their preferred candidates.

“We insist that a new Nigeria is possible, where the rights of every citizen are not just guaranteed but guarded and protected,” jt conluded