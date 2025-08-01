Connect with us

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Tinubu sacks climate council DG Madueke ahead of COP30, appoints Majekodunmi 

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Dr. Nkiruka Madueke as Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), appointing climate finance expert Omotenioye Majekodunmi as her successor.

The announcement, made on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, comes just months before the United Nations COP30 climate summit scheduled to hold later this year in Belém, Brazil. Onanuga noted that the leadership change aligns with the Tinubu administration’s evolving climate agenda.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC),” the statement read.

Majekodunmi, a seasoned climate finance specialist with experience in renewable energy and carbon markets, previously served as the Council’s Financial Adviser. Her appointment marks the third leadership change at the NCCC in two years, following the removal of her predecessor Madueke, who took over from Salisu Dahiru in June 2024.

No official reason was provided for Madueke’s dismissal.

During her tenure, Madueke was a vocal figure in Nigeria’s international climate diplomacy. At the closing session of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, she challenged the global climate finance target of $300 billion under the National Climate Quantum Goals (NCQG), describing it as “unattainable” for developing nations. “You expect us to establish ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), yet the NCQG target is unrealistic. We must confront the truth,” she said at the time.

Her tenure also coincided with a period of institutional realignment that saw the creation of the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), which assumed many of the NCCC’s key responsibilities, including oversight of carbon markets and climate negotiations. Tensions over overlapping mandates eventually led to the resignation of SPEC head Ajuri Ngelale, amid internal disputes and allegations of inefficiency.

Meanwhile, the African Green and Sustainability Institute (AGESI) has welcomed Majekodunmi’s appointment, while praising Madueke for her service.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by its Executive Director, Eugene Itua, AGESI expressed confidence in the new leadership and pledged continued collaboration with the NCCC.

Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi

 

“We celebrate the appointment of Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the third Director-General of the NCCC. As a professional in climate finance and environmental law, she is well-positioned to lead Nigeria’s climate response into the next phase,” the statement read.

AGESI said it looks forward to deepening partnerships under Majekodunmi’s leadership, with a focus on renewable energy development, climate finance, inclusive policy frameworks, and regional cooperation across Africa.

The institute also commended Madueke’s tenure, describing her as a leader of “strategic depth and collaborative integrity,” who helped solidify the NCCC’s institutional capacity during “critical moments of growth.”

“As she transitions onward, we recognise her legacy as one that strengthened the Council’s voice across Africa and beyond,” AGESI noted.

With COP30 on the horizon, all eyes will now be on Majekodunmi as she prepares to lead Nigeria’s delegation and navigate a complex global climate landscape shaped by high expectations and increasing urgency.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

