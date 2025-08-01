The United States has imposed a 15% tariff on Nigerian imports, as President Donald Trump intensifies his administration’s global trade offensive. The move, announced Thursday by the White House, comes under a revised tariff strategy that targets dozens of countries with increased import duties.

The new measure marks an escalation of Trump’s push for what he terms “reciprocal” trade, and follows an earlier 14% tariff imposed on Nigerian goods in April. That initial step came with a 90-day window for bilateral negotiations, which ultimately failed to yield any fresh trade agreements with Nigeria or other affected countries.

As a result, the updated tariffs are now in force, placing Nigeria alongside nations such as Angola, Ghana, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Israel, and Norway, all of which are now subject to 15% U.S. import duties.

Trump’s administration also tightened travel restrictions during the negotiation period, reintroducing bans on several African countries. Though Nigeria was initially spared, it was later included in the updated list, further straining diplomatic efforts.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, acknowledged that West African nations sought to deepen trade ties with Washington, but cited the travel restrictions as a significant roadblock to productive engagement.

According to the updated tariff schedule released by the White House:

15% tariffs now apply to countries including Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Israel, and Norway.

10% tariffs cover the United Kingdom, Falkland Islands, and a few others.

Higher rates include 18% on Nicaragua, 19% on Indonesia and Pakistan, and 20% on Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Advertisement

Severe penalties range from 25% to 41% for India, South Africa, Iraq, and Syria — with Syria facing the highest levy at 41%.

Meanwhile, negotiations with China, the U.S.’s primary trade rival, are still ongoing.

Canada is contending with a 35% tariff, while Mexico was hit with three separate levies, including a steep 50% duty on metals. Brazil, previously subjected to a 10% tariff, now faces an additional 40%, raising its total to 50%.

The sweeping tariff adjustments are expected to reshape trade flows globally and could further complicate U.S. relations with strategic partners, especially in Africa.