President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, describing her as a distinguished diplomat and scholar who served the nation with uncommon dedication.

Ambassador Ogwu, who died at the age of 79, was widely respected for her intellect, integrity, and lifelong commitment to public service.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said Nigeria had lost “a trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work.”

The President recalled that Ogwu, who served as Nigeria’s envoy to the UN from May 2008 to May 2017, represented the country with honour and distinction, and twice presided over the United Nations Security Council, in July 2010 and October 2011.

Before her diplomatic posting, Ogwu served as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she made significant contributions to the study and practice of foreign policy and international relations in Nigeria.

Tinubu praised her for “projecting Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose” and for her advocacy for peace, disarmament, global security, and women’s rights.

He extended condolences to her children, grandchildren, siblings, and the wider diplomatic and academic community, praying for the peaceful repose of her soul and for comfort to all who mourn her.