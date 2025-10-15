The House of Representatives has set up an ad hoc committee, with the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, as chairman, to wade in the industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The team is expected to facilitate a mutually acceptable resolution of the crisis.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan (APC, Lagos) at plenary yesterday.

Whingan voiced concern over ASUU’s declaration of a two-week warning strike over issues relating to the implementation of prior agreements with the federal government, particularly on revitalisation funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure and university autonomy.

He noted that although the union has described the strike as a warning, such industrial actions have historically escalated into prolonged shutdowns that disrupted academic calendars, derailed research, and deepened the frustration of students, parents and lecturers.

The lawmaker said the Nigerian university system remains central to national development, innovation and human-capital growth, stressing that any disruption in its operations weakens the country’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement and youth productivity.

He said, “Further aware that education is constitutionally recognised under Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, and that both the federal government and university unions share a collective duty to safeguard its continuity and quality.

“Cognisant that repeated strikes in the tertiary sector have led to student dropouts, brain drain, and loss of public confidence, thereby threatening national stability and the realisation of Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

“Convinced that the lingering impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government requires renewed dialogue anchored on mutual respect, transparency, and good faith, with the Legislature serving as a neutral facilitator in the interest of students and the nation,” he added.

Adopting the motion, the House urged both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue, and prioritise students’ interests and national development above all other considerations.