Tinubu orders security agencies to rescue abducted Kaduna pupils, IDPs, others
Gov Sani assures safe return of 280 abducted Kaduna school pupils

Killings: Benue govr orders full implementation of anti-open grazing law

Miyetti Allah leader sues FG over detention

Abure is authentic Labour Party national chairman, Appeal Court rules

Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against deputy gov, Shaibu

Court stops FG from retrying Orji Kalu

Ekiti APC chairman, Paul Omotoso is dead

Court stops Kano anti-corruption agency from probing Ganduje's dollar video

Peter Obi gives scholarship to Kano 'keke' rider who returned N15m

Published

40 mins ago

on

Tinubu orders security agencies to rescue abducted Kaduna pupils, IDPs, others

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has ordered security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the abducted vulnerable victims, internally-displaced persons in Borno State, and students in Kaduna State.

Tinubu who condemned the abduction, also ordered all relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the abominable acts.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying, “I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.”

He sympathised with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

