Tinubu orders security agencies to rescue abducted Kaduna pupils, IDPs, others

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has ordered security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the abducted vulnerable victims, internally-displaced persons in Borno State, and students in Kaduna State.

Tinubu who condemned the abduction, also ordered all relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the abominable acts.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying, “I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.”

He sympathised with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.

