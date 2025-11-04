Tinubu nominates Enugu Attorney-General Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh as new minister

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State, for appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The president’s request for Udeh’s confirmation was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, Tinubu described Udeh as a man of “proven integrity and competence,” expressing confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully to his administration.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the president stated.

“While I trust that this request will receive the Senate’s usual expeditious consideration, please accept, Mr Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” Tinubu added.

Senate President Akpabio subsequently referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration and screening.