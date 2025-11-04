Reps shut down plenary for one week as unpaid contractors lay siege to National Assembly

The House of Representatives on Tuesday suspended its plenary for one week after protesting indigenous contractors barricaded the entrance of the National Assembly over unpaid debts for projects executed under the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

The decision followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Kabiru Maipalace (APC, Zamfara), who urged lawmakers to halt sittings until the Federal Government honours its commitment to clear verified debts owed to local contractors.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of aggrieved contractors blocked the main gates of the complex, disrupting access and delaying the day’s proceedings. The demonstrators vowed to continue the protest for seven days or until payments are made.

Tension rose within the Assembly as the blockade prevented staff and lawmakers from entering. During the brief sitting, four urgent motions were turned down before Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided, called for a closed-door meeting to address the crisis.

After the executive session, the Minority Leader decried the Federal Government’s failure to implement the 2024–2025 budget and settle contractors despite multiple assurances from President Bola Tinubu and his ministers.

“Contractors – our brothers and sisters – are at the gate protesting unpaid jobs executed since 2024. We’ve held meetings with the Ministers of Finance and Budget, but promises have not been kept,” he lamented.

He noted that the non-payment had worsened economic hardship, increased poverty, and eroded public confidence in government.

After deliberations, the House issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Ministers of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and the Accountant-General of the Federation to release funds and ensure full commencement of the 2025 budget implementation.

Maipalace then moved a motion for an immediate one-week adjournment, insisting that the House should not reconvene until updates on the payment directive are received.

Supporting the motion, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, said, “During this one week, the contractors have vowed to continue their protest and make this place inaccessible. It is only reasonable for us to step aside and allow the Executive to act.”

Deputy Speaker Kalu quipped, “So, you’re saying members arrived late today because the road was blocked by contractors, and you don’t want a repeat next week?”

Waive replied, “Definitely, Mr Speaker.”

The House unanimously adopted the motion, stepped down all items on Tuesday’s Order Paper, and adjourned plenary for one week. The leadership was also directed to engage with the Executive to secure a swift resolution to the contractors’ demands.