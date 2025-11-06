Tinubu swears in Bernard Doro, Kingsley Udeh as ministers as FEC resumes after four months

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Dr Bernard Doro and Dr Kingsley Udeh as ministers of the Federal Republic, reinstating representation for Plateau and Enugu states and marking the reconvening of the Federal Executive Council for the first time since July.

The ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, shortly before the FEC meeting commenced.

Doro, a UK-trained clinician and public health professional from Kwall in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, replaces Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who resigned from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in July after assuming the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress. He is noted for over two decades of experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical administration and health technology systems within the UK’s National Health Service.

Udeh, until recently the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, steps in for Uche Nnaji, who resigned as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology in October following issues relating to his academic records. Udeh was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria earlier this year and was confirmed by the Senate after his nomination.

Following their oath-taking, Tinubu presided over the resumed FEC meeting.

Before the session went into a closed-door phase, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, briefed the council on Nigeria’s recent Eurobond issuance, noting that the $2.35bn offer was oversubscribed by 453 percent, generating $13bn in orders.

He said the outcome reflects renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s reform direction, and added that the government will move to remove tariff and regulatory bottlenecks to encourage investment and productivity.

Edun also disclosed that an ongoing review of federal and national balance sheets aims to strengthen asset management and improve fiscal sustainability.

Tinubu welcomed the update, saying his administration remains steadfast in rebuilding economic stability, engaging global partners and securing the country.

“The work continues. We are committed to ensuring peace, stability and shared prosperity,” the President said.