China warns US, backs Tinubu over military threat to Nigeria

China has cautioned the United States and other foreign powers against interfering in Nigeria’s internal affairs, declaring firm support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration following Washington’s threat of military action.

Beijing, through its Foreign Ministry, urged the international community to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and development path, describing the US threat as an unacceptable intrusion.

In a statement published on the website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry’s spokesperson, Mao Ning, said on Tuesday in Beijing that Nigeria has the right to pursue stability and development in line with its national realities.

“As Nigeria’s strategic partner, China opposes any attempt by foreign powers to use religion or human rights as a pretext to meddle in another country’s internal affairs or impose sanctions and military threats,” Mao said.

Her remarks came in response to comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to deploy military forces in Nigeria over what he described as the ongoing “genocide against Christians.”

China’s declaration of support underscores its growing strategic partnership with Nigeria and signals resistance to what it views as Western overreach in African affairs.