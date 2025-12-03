Connect with us

Politics

PDP Turmoil Escalates: Makinde-Backed Faction Issues Wike, Fayose Expulsions; Adeleke Absent from Osun Primary
Advertisement

Politics

VIDEO: Putin threatens Europe with war as Ukraine peace talks falter 

Politics

Tinubu, N’Assembly, Wike Donate N320m to Nigerian Legion at 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Launch

Politics

Resurfaced video of Defence Minister Matawalle 'defending bandits' sparks concern 

Politics

Alleged Christian Genocide: US Lawmakers Challenge Nigerian Government’s Position

Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu nominates Ex-CDS Gen Chris Musa as Nigeria’s Defence Minister

Politics

Tinubu’s ambassadorial list sparks uproar: Obi condemns ‘shocking’ nominees as Senate battles over Omokri, locks WhatsApp group

Politics

Osun guber: PDP postpones governorship primary

Politics

Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project

Politics

PDP chieftain Segun Showunmi urges southerners to prioritise voting in every election

Politics

PDP Turmoil Escalates: Makinde-Backed Faction Issues Wike, Fayose Expulsions; Adeleke Absent from Osun Primary

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu Expelled from PDP by Makinde-Led Convention

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Tuesday as the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, aligned with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, announced the formal expulsion of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, and nine others previously expelled by the PDP national convention in Ibadan.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Turaki said the issuance of expulsion certificates was aimed at reinforcing the decisions of the party’s highest decision-making body and preventing violations of Nigerian laws regarding dual party membership.

“All 11 certificates have been sent via courier to the affected individuals,” Turaki said, displaying each certificate to journalists. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Police Force, and other relevant authorities to acknowledge that the listed individuals are no longer members of the PDP.

Osun Governorship Primary

The crisis spilled into Osun State as Governor Ademola Adeleke and other senior party leaders were absent at the PDP governorship primary, where Adedamola Adebayo was declared the party’s candidate for the 2026 election. Adebayo secured 919 votes out of 957 accredited delegates in the exercise conducted in Osogbo.

Although Adeleke had resigned earlier in the day, his name remained on the ballot. The primary committee clarified that votes cast for him would be voided. The exercise was marked by tension and an incident in which a group of visitors, reportedly NURTW members from Oyo State, were assaulted after a confrontation with party officials.

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, accused Governor Makinde of interfering in the Osun PDP, describing the presence of external actors at the primary as “unacceptable.”

Criticism of Federal Government

Turaki also used the briefing to criticise the Tinubu-led Federal Government over rising insecurity, describing a scenario in which Nigerians are “not safe in their homes, workplaces, markets, or streets.” He called for a review of the country’s security framework, insisting that state governors must have operational control over security agencies within their jurisdictions.

Advertisement

Party Affairs and Litigation

Turaki said the new PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is reviewing handover notes from the previous leadership and preparing to address ongoing litigations, including cases over the closure of PDP offices. He also noted that former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, recently nominated as ambassadorial candidates, have not yet formally communicated their appointments to the party.

With INEC’s deadline of December 15 for submission of candidates for the August 8, 2026 Osun governorship election approaching, the internal disputes highlight ongoing divisions that could influence the party’s preparations for next year’s polls.

The events underscore mounting tensions within the PDP as it navigates factional disputes, leadership conflicts, and electoral preparations in key states.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (417) Alex Otti (624) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1017) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (112) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (320) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (681) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement