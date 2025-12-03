PDP Turmoil Escalates: Makinde-Backed Faction Issues Wike, Fayose Expulsions; Adeleke Absent from Osun Primary

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Tuesday as the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, aligned with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, announced the formal expulsion of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, and nine others previously expelled by the PDP national convention in Ibadan.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Turaki said the issuance of expulsion certificates was aimed at reinforcing the decisions of the party’s highest decision-making body and preventing violations of Nigerian laws regarding dual party membership.

“All 11 certificates have been sent via courier to the affected individuals,” Turaki said, displaying each certificate to journalists. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Police Force, and other relevant authorities to acknowledge that the listed individuals are no longer members of the PDP.

Osun Governorship Primary

The crisis spilled into Osun State as Governor Ademola Adeleke and other senior party leaders were absent at the PDP governorship primary, where Adedamola Adebayo was declared the party’s candidate for the 2026 election. Adebayo secured 919 votes out of 957 accredited delegates in the exercise conducted in Osogbo.

Although Adeleke had resigned earlier in the day, his name remained on the ballot. The primary committee clarified that votes cast for him would be voided. The exercise was marked by tension and an incident in which a group of visitors, reportedly NURTW members from Oyo State, were assaulted after a confrontation with party officials.

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, accused Governor Makinde of interfering in the Osun PDP, describing the presence of external actors at the primary as “unacceptable.”

Criticism of Federal Government

Turaki also used the briefing to criticise the Tinubu-led Federal Government over rising insecurity, describing a scenario in which Nigerians are “not safe in their homes, workplaces, markets, or streets.” He called for a review of the country’s security framework, insisting that state governors must have operational control over security agencies within their jurisdictions.

Party Affairs and Litigation

Turaki said the new PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is reviewing handover notes from the previous leadership and preparing to address ongoing litigations, including cases over the closure of PDP offices. He also noted that former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, recently nominated as ambassadorial candidates, have not yet formally communicated their appointments to the party.

With INEC’s deadline of December 15 for submission of candidates for the August 8, 2026 Osun governorship election approaching, the internal disputes highlight ongoing divisions that could influence the party’s preparations for next year’s polls.

The events underscore mounting tensions within the PDP as it navigates factional disputes, leadership conflicts, and electoral preparations in key states.