Tinubu mourns Adamawa flood victims, orders urgent relief operations

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the devastating flood in Yola, Adamawa State, which has claimed lives, displaced hundreds, and destroyed farmlands, as well as the fatal boat mishap in Guni village, Niger State.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President conveyed his condolences to affected families and commended emergency responders, volunteers, and community leaders for their rescue efforts.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the communities and families of victims affected by the flood disaster in Yola and the tragic boat accident in Niger State,” Tinubu said.

The President described flooding as “a global phenomenon driven largely by climate change,” but noted that local human activities such as blocked drainage and illegal construction often worsen its impact. “We must not engage in behaviours that compound the effects of natural disasters,” he warned.

The flood, which followed hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday, submerged several communities in Yola North and Yola South. NEMA confirmed that five people lost their lives, 55 were injured, and hundreds of families have been displaced.

Worst-hit areas include Shagari Low Cost Estate (Phase II), Sabon Pegi, Tashan Sani, Modire, Ummare, Yolde-Pate, Sanda Fadama II, and Ibnu Abbas, with many residents forced to flee to higher ground and emergency shelters.

Rescue teams from NEMA, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), the Red Cross, and local volunteers have been working round the clock, deploying boats to evacuate stranded residents.

Reports also indicate that over 100 hectares of farmland across nine local government areas, including Yola, Numan, Demsa, Girei and Lamurde, were destroyed, raising fears of food shortages. The state government has set up emergency camps in Namtari and Aliyu Mustapha College, distributing food and medical supplies to displaced persons.

Tinubu lamented the recurring nature of such disasters despite awareness campaigns by the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Advertisement

“It is worrisome that these incidents persist despite continuous enlightenment efforts. Our people must understand that these losses are preventable,” he said.

The President called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community influencers to intensify grassroots advocacy on safety practices, particularly for those living near waterways.

To provide immediate relief, Tinubu directed the National Emergency Response Centre and NEMA to work closely with Adamawa and Niger State governments to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

He also urged individuals and businesses using waterways for transportation to adhere strictly to safety measures. “We cannot continue to allow negligence or ignorance to cost lives. Compliance with safety measures is not optional—it is essential,” he stated.