NYSC releases 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 deployment list

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the release of the deployment list for prospective corps members in the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page and other social media platforms on Monday, the scheme urged all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) to log in to the NYSC portal to check their deployment status.

The NYSC also directed PCMs to print and sign the mandatory Addendum form, which must be submitted during registration at the orientation camp.

As part of its safety advisory, the scheme warned corps members against travelling at night to their respective camps and stressed the importance of taking necessary precautions during transit.

The NYSC further noted that some PCMs posted to Lagos State will have their orientation course in camps located in Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, or Osun states. Likewise, those deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will attend the exercise in camps situated in either Nasarawa or Kaduna states.

“Prospective Corps Members are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which is to be submitted during registration in the Orientation Camp. PCMs are also advised not to travel at night to the Orientation Camp. Some PCMs deployed to Lagos will have their Orientation Course in Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, and Osun Camps, while those deployed to FCT will have theirs in Nasarawa or Kaduna Camps,” the statement read.