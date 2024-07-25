Tinubu capable of providing solutions, shun protest, APC Chieftain begs Nigerians

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youth to shun the proposed protest and keep faith in capacity of President Bola Tinubu to revamp the economy.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that Nigerians should see a promising future in the present administration’s framework that will pulled the country out of the current economic quagmire inherited from the past administrations.

The APC chieftain, who made the remarks, while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Osogbo, said that Nigerians’ expectation to get dividends of democracy in the present administration is expectedly high owing to their trust in Tinubu’s pedigree as an astute manager of men and resources.

News continues after this Advertisement

He, however, said the government is working tirelessly to meet the expectations, but the inherited economic challenges, global economic crisis, coupled with the unavoidable policies introduced by the present administration, were gradually moving towards fruition.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the the intention of the president by removing the fuel subsidy, merger of the foreign exchange, among other policies was to improve the economy and not to inflict pains on Nigerians.

The APC chieftain said that Nigerians should give more time for president to fully develop the economy, which is going through the recovery process.

” With all sense of humility and modesty, we must appreciate the people of this country for their endurance, perseverance and unflinching support as we are passing through the dark tunnel.

“But one thing that is certain is that after this temporary pains, we shall all live in abundance.

“Although the task is herculean but we are gradually navigating through the storm and challenges the country is passing through.

” In the real sense of it, this present government is working tirelessly on how to stabilise the economy, foreign exchange rates, inflation, and price control.

“With the initiatives and programme design for good governance by the president, we are getting to the coast of self-sufficiency and economic stability.

“Our people should believe in the leadership of the president and the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, in due course, we shall laugh last.

“I strongly believe that with a little patience from Nigerians, we shall soon live in abundance. Let’s exercise a little patience.”

Oyintiloye, who noted that the president felt the pain Nigerians are passing through, said that was why he pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with him.

He said that the president has a listening hear and he would do the needful to address the concerns of all Nigerians.

News continues after this Advertisement