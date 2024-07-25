JUST IN: We won’t condone anarchy in guise of protest, Army warns

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned that it would not condone anarchy in the guise of a nationwide protest.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, said the “contemporary context” of the planned protest in Nigeria is to “shadow what is happening in Kenya”.

Buba said, “The aim of the protest is to show you what is happening in Kenya. And I would add that what is happening in Kenya in terms of the protest, one, is violence. Two, it remains unresolved as we speak now.

“So did you see from that? Based on what has been gathered, there are plans by some unscrupulous elements to hijack this protest and make sure that it turns violent. When it turns violent, I want to tell you what we have seen as it would likely happen. Indeed, we need to count our blessings.”

More details soon…

