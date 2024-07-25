Connect with us

Politics

JUST IN: We won’t condone anarchy in guise of protest, Army warns
Advertisement

Politics

Tinubu capable of providing solutions, shun protest, APC Chieftain begs Nigerians

Politics

Fubara, Wike’s supporters clash in Rivers

Politics

Gov Otti orders payment of all salary arrears owed to Abia workers within one year

Politics

Gov Otti to pay N18bn Abia varsity workers’ salary arrears

Politics

I’m addressing your grievances, no need for protest, Tinubu tells youths

Politics

Peter Obi writes Onanuga, demands apology, N5bn within 72 hours

Politics

Labour Party senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi defects to APC

Politics

Nigerian Christian elders demand new constitution

Politics

Ignore critics of tariffs suspension on food import, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Politics

JUST IN: We won’t condone anarchy in guise of protest, Army warns

Published

1 hour ago

on

JUST IN: We won’t condone anarchy in guise of protest, Army warns

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned that it would not condone anarchy in the guise of a nationwide protest.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, said the “contemporary context” of the planned protest in Nigeria is to “shadow what is happening in Kenya”.

Buba said, “The aim of the protest is to show you what is happening in Kenya. And I would add that what is happening in Kenya in terms of the protest, one, is violence. Two, it remains unresolved as we speak now.

News continues after this Advertisement

“So did you see from that? Based on what has been gathered, there are plans by some unscrupulous elements to hijack this protest and make sure that it turns violent. When it turns violent, I want to tell you what we have seen as it would likely happen. Indeed, we need to count our blessings.”

More details soon…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *