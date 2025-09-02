Tinubu cancels NTA leadership shake-up in dramatic U-turn

President Bola Tinubu has overturned the recent shake-up at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), ordering the reinstatement of Director-General Salihu Abdullahi Dembos and Executive Director of News Ayo Adewuyi.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled “President Tinubu recalls DG of NTA, ED News; sets aside fresh appointments.”

Dembos, who was appointed in October 2023, had briefly vacated his position following the announcement of new appointments at the state-owned broadcaster. He will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

Similarly, Adewuyi has been directed to resume as Executive Director of News, with his tenure running until 2027.

“The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises,” the statement said.

The move nullifies the recent management changes at NTA, a broadcaster established in 1977 and regarded as Africa’s largest television network, with stations spread across the country.

NTA has historically played a key role in government communication but has faced criticism over inefficiency, funding challenges, and rising competition from private media outlets.

Dembos, a veteran broadcaster with decades of experience, rose through the ranks of the organisation before his appointment as DG. His reinstatement, alongside Adewuyi’s, signals the President’s preference for stability and continuity at the agency.