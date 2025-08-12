Tinubu appoints Akinfeleye, Obih, others to universities’ governing councils

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Ralph Akinfeleye and Chisom Obih to the governing councils of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, respectively.

The appointments were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Akinfeleye, a former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, also chairs the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography as well as Unilag Radio 103.1 FM and Television. He previously served on the governing council of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, and now replaces Wahab Owokoniran, who has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Federal University of Transport, Daura, Katsina State.

The President also named Professor Ibrahim Yakasai as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State. Other principal officers appointed include Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa as Registrar, Usman Nakazalle Sanusi as Bursar, and Dr. Shehu Aminu Liman as Librarian.

According to the statement, Yakasai, a retired Nigerian Army Colonel, currently serves as Provost of the College of Health Sciences at Bayero University, Kano, and is Chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria. He is also a governing council member at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Yakasai earned his MBBS from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before winning a European Economic Commission scholarship for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom. There, he obtained membership and later a fellowship of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. He also holds a Master’s degree in Medical Education from the University of Winchester, as well as fellowships from the International College of Surgeons (USA) and the American College of Surgeons.

The statement added that he previously served as Director-General of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board.